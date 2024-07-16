England women player ratings vs Sweden: Hannah Hampton & Georgia Stanway the lone bright spots as nervy Lionesses secure Euro 2025 spot

The Chelsea star got the nod ahead of Mary Earps and came up with two big saves to ensure the European champions will be in Switzerland next summer

Hannah Hampton came to the Lionesses' rescue as England avoided defeat in Sweden for the first time in 42 years in a nervy goalless draw that secured qualification for the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro. Sarina Wiegman's side started the game on the front foot, despite their hosts needing to win the game, but were left thanking their goalkeeper by full-time after she came up with two big stops in a chaotic end to a crucial match.

Georgia Stanway was England's best outfield player and looked most likely to instigate an opening goal, her cross just evading Alessia Russo in the first half before one shot of her own had Zecira Musovic scrambling and another hit the side netting either side of the break. However, Hampton, chosen ahead of Mary Earps again, was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the match, denying Filippa Angeldahl from close range despite being unsighted and doing the same from distance, the Real Madrid midfielder's shot moving all over the place before being parried away.

There were nervy moments in the Lionesses' defence as Leah Williamson got away with a desperate lunge on Rosa Kafaji, the talented young Swede staying on her feet under the challenge in the box, while Millie Bright twice bundled into Hampton as she rose to collect crosses. But the reigning European champions held on for their first positive result away at Sweden since 1982 and they will have a shot at defending that title after securing their spot at Euro 2025.

GOAL rates England's players from Gamla Ullevi...