England women's player ratings vs China: Lethal Lionesses rack up the goals to set Wembley record as Georgia Stanway & Beth Mead shine in international friendly obliteration

It was Beth Mead who initially set the tone on the day, breaking the deadlock after just 12 minutes thanks to a lovely touch and an even better finish. Two minutes later, she had another and was on track for a hat-trick, while also moving to within 13 goals of Ellen White's all-time scoring record for the Lionesses.

But as Lauren Hemp, making her first appearance for England since their European Championship triumph back in July, added a third, it was Stanway who started to steal the show. Having put it on a plate for Hemp just a few minutes earlier, the Bayern Munich midfielder netted her first of the day after a goalkeeping error, made it 5-0 from the penalty spot after VAR harshly penalised Li Mengwen for an inadvertent handball and, after Mead went off at the break, she then bagged that memorable Wembley hat-trick by finishing off a lovely team goal she was central to.

China haven't played a fixture since July and the country's domestic league, which the majority of its squad plays in, finished its 2025 season back in September. The rustiness created by those two factors was certainly on show as the Asian champions were put to the sword by the queens of Europe. But make no mistake, England were brilliant and much the better side here, with Ella Toone scoring the goal that ensured the Lionesses would make this a record Wembley win, with there still time for Alessia Russo to add further gloss late on.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...