Aditya Gokhale

England hit by triple injury blow as Three Lions issue fresh update ahead of Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland

England have confirmed injuries to Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo as the trio have left the Three Lions squad.

  • England confirm injuries ahead of Nations League ties
  • Mainoo, Konsa and Gibbs-White withdraw from squad
  • Carsley decides against calling up replacements
