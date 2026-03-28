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'Second' England squad arrives to prepare for friendly clash with Japan as Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Declan Rice & more provide boost after drab Uruguay draw
Key stars bolster Three Lions camp
Tuchel’s experimental approach during the March international break enters its second phase as 11 senior players officially joined the squad. The group, which includes talismanic striker Kane and Arsenal duo Saka and Rice, were excused from the initial fixture to manage their heavy workloads following grueling domestic campaigns.
The arrivals come at a critical time for the Three Lions following a disjointed 1-1 draw against Uruguay at Wembley. Without their veteran core, an experimental England side struggled for rhythm, eventually seeing a Ben White opener cancelled out by a late Federico Valverde penalty.
Tuchel explains the need for rest
The England boss was transparent about his decision to stagger the integration of his most utilised players. He emphasised that the long-term health of the squad outweighed the immediate need for a full-strength lineup in the friendly.
"It's no secret. The players know: it's Dean Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka," Tuchel explained last week.
“All of these guys have played 3,500-plus minutes, some of them have 4,000 minutes. More important than the pure number of minutes is that some of these guys have already played more than in all of last season and there is still a lot of football to play. All of these players have contributed in September, October and November - so they have credit with me. We will benefit from giving them a break physically and mentally.”
Opportunities for the fringe players
The absence of the first-choice stars provided a platform for several fringe players to stake their claim for a permanent spot. Veteran defender Harry Maguire returned to the fold, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner also saw minutes in a bid to impress the new management.
Despite failing to win, Tuchel admitted he was still satisfied with his team's performance. Speaking after the match, he said: "I'm absolutely okay with our performance. I liked how we brought the structure to life. We tried and we tried, and we were the better team I think overall. We had a lot of new players and we changed a lot of new players, so for all that, I’m very grateful for the test and very happy with the performance."
When asked which players had advanced their cause as they compete for a place on the plane, Tuchel said: "They all did. I have to review it, but they all did. I liked how we played. We knew it was a difficult opponent. [Uruguay head coach Marcelo] Bielsa told me months ago that he would arrive with his best team, take it very seriously, and maybe make no changes. We were very well aware of that. So, I think we did good. Everyone did good. We played as a team and brought the structure to life. I liked a lot of stuff today."
- AFP
What comes next?
With the 11 rested stars now joining the camp, Tuchel is expected to name a lineup much closer to his ideal XI for the 2026 World Cup. The return of Rice provides the necessary link between the defence, while the presence of the likes of Kane and Saka will likely provide the clinical edge that was missing during the uninspiring draw with the Uruguayans.