England to become 'Set Piece FC' as Harry Kane reveals how 'NFL-like playbook' can help Three Lions win World Cup
- AFP
25% of England's qualifying goals have been from set pieces
England complete their World Cup 2026 qualifying on Sunday evening when they take on Albania. The Three Lions will look to round off their qualification campaign with a 100% record having won all seven games so far and having beaten Albania at Wembley earlier this year, they'll fancy their chances of claiming another three points.
Thomas Tuchel's men are also yet to concede a goal in their seven matches so far and have netted 20 times on their way to booking their trip stateside next summer. England have fully utilised the set-piece weapons at the their disposal with 25% of their goals coming from corners or free kicks.
And Kane has now revealed that England have been developing an 'NFL-like playbook' as the Three Lions look to secure World Cup glory for the first time since 1966 in North America next year.
Kane explains England's World Cup plan
Ahead of Sunday's game against Albania, Kane was asked about the importance of set pieces in USA, Mexico and Canada next summer. "It is massive to be honest," he said.
"I know it is not the prettiest part of the game, but we have always been big on set plays, both defending and attacking. I feel like we are getting in some really good routines attacking-wise. Obviously Dec and players like that can put in perfect crosses and are doing it week-in, week-out for their clubs as well."
Kane also revealed that he has been working with assistant coach Anthony Barry and set-play analyst Paul Quilter, who worked together at Chelsea, as England look to nail their set-piece routines.
"We want to build a book of set plays," Kane added. "So we can go into the tournament, where there is not a lot of time to practice. You want to have an NFL-like playbook in a way. Where you look at the opposition and see if they are zonal or man-marking and we can pick what we want to do.
"We don’t get loads of time to do it on the grass, as meetings are really important. With Paul and Anthony here, they try to go through the detail. It is about the lads taking it in - more mentally than physically - and hopefully by the summer we will have a good mixture of set plays that we can go from."
England no strangers to set-piece dominance
Kane was part of the England squad that made it to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup. The Three Lions relied heavily on set pieces to progress to the last four in Russia under Gareth Southgate, scoring six times from corners of free kicks, more than any other nation.
As such, the England captain knows just how important set pieces can be, adding: "Ultimately, the best team at set plays normally goes on to be the best team in the tournament. They go on to have clean sheets, they go on to the latter stages. We did that in 2018, we did that in Euro 2020. Our defensive record is really good as well. So, that is a big part."
Three Lions could lean on Arsenal expertise
England boss Tuchel is able to call upon Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, the pair crucial in the Gunners' superb start to the season. The north London side sit top of the table after 11 matches, four points clear of second placed Manchester City and eight above defending champions Liverpool.
Arsenal have maximised set piece situations in their title bid and have scored more goals from corners or free kicks (10) than any other team in the Premier League this season, coining the term 'Set Piece FC' as a result. Rice himself ranks joint fourth for chances created from set pieces in England's top tier this term, with nine,
