England's right-back problem: How the Three Lions' greatest strength became their World Cup weakness - and why Thomas Tuchel's decisions are largely to blame

Spence's inclusion was one of Tuchel's many World Cup squad selection decisions that drew plenty of scrutiny, but the England boss will now be thrilled that he did call upon the 25-year-old. It is an opportunity the versatile full-back will want to seize in his bid to prove his naysayers wrong once again.
Back in 2021 when he was a Middlesbrough player, he was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest by Neil Warnock and warned that he could be playing in non-league in five years' time if he didn't sort his attitude out. Fast-forward five years, and he is set to start for England in the World Cup knockouts.
His time at Tottenham hasn't been straightforward either, as the Fulham academy graduate headed on three consecutive loans to Rennes, Leeds and Genoa before finally establishing himself in 2024-25, having been infamously overlooked by Antonio Conte when he first moved to north London. That led to a first Three Lions call-up in September last year, as he made history as the first Muslim to represent the senior men's team.
Earlier in this very tournament, Tuchel was caught on camera berating the full-back in training, which he then repeated when he started at left-back against Ghana.
Spence is making a career of proving his doubters wrong, and it's easy to forget just how highly-rated he was just a few years ago as a rangy, attacking full-back. Reputations are made and broken at major tournaments, and the Tottenham man now has a genuine chance to make a problem position his own on the biggest stage, which would mark the completion of an already-incredible turnaround.