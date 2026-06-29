England's right-back problem: How the Three Lions' greatest strength became their World Cup weakness - and why Thomas Tuchel's decisions are largely to blame

Tuchel is right to be worried, in truth, because he will be in the firing line if England's dearth of options at right-back comes back to bit them. While the German tactician obviously couldn't have foreseen that all three of his options in the position would pick up injuries, he certainly could have mitigated the risk of this scenario arising.

Livramento's injury record in 2025-26 was dreadful, with four separate issues resulting in him making just 17 Premier League appearances all season, including a thigh problem that saw him miss the final five weeks of the season - something that should have been a rather large red flag.

Despite boldly claiming 'no-one could see James' injury coming', the former Chelsea boss should have been well aware of the Blues captain's fitness struggles, too. The 26-year-old was also sidelined during the run-in with yet another hamstring injury and, consequently, hadn't started consecutive matches since March. And yet he was still named in the line-up for the pre-tournament friendly against Costa Rica and subsequent group games against Croatia and Ghana.

Once Livramento was ruled out, the decision to draft in centre-back Trevoh Chalobah from the standby list ahead of orthodox Real Madrid right-back Alexander-Arnold - and his insistence that Quansah (another central defender) could provide cover on that flank - has only increased the scrutiny around Tuchel's selection calls. The contentious squad the England manager named back in May was always likely to be used a stick to beat him with if anything went awry in North America, and now he is finding that out the hard way.