England player ratings vs Czechia: Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane shine as Thomas Tuchel secures comfortable win

England successfully navigated a potentially tricky away fixture in Prague, emerging with a 2-0 victory that puts their Nations League campaign back on track. The tactical landscape of the match shifted significantly in the 23rd minute when Czechia's Pavel Sulc was dismissed, forcing the hosts into a low-block survival mode. Despite the numerical advantage, England remained patient, probing through wide areas and utilizing 66% of the ball to wear down a resilient but limited opposition.

The breakthrough arrived shortly after the interval when Anthony Gordon found the net, capitalising on the creative impetus provided by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Harry Kane later doubled the advantage with a trademark finish in the 69th minute, effectively killing off the contest.

With 22 total shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 1.37, the scoreline perhaps flattered the hosts, but Tuchel will be satisfied with the clinical nature of the performance and the defensive solidity that limited Czechia to just two shots on target.



