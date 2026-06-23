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Tom Maston

England player ratings vs Ghana: Harry Kane has a shocker while Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon struggle as abysmal Three Lions forced to settle for bore World Cup draw in Boston

Player ratings
England
H. Kane
World Cup
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England vs Ghana

England came back down to earth at the World Cup as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana on Tuesday. Unlike against Croatia in their opening game, Thomas Tuchel's side were unable to produce in the final third against the Black Stars, and thus missed the chance to potentially wrap up top spot in Group L with a match to spare.

England dominated in terms of possession and territory during the first half but struggled to create any opportunities of note. Declan Rice powered a free-kick over the bar and Harry Kane had a shot blocked, but they failed to produce a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

That did change after the break as Anthony Gordon and Kane both forced Benjamin Asare into straightforward saves, but the Three Lions rarely looked like breaking the deadlock despite the likes of Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers being introduced from the bench.

That all changed in the final five minutes, as Saka first had a shot saved by Asare before Nico O'Reilly headed against the crossbar and Kane blazed the rebound over the top.

GOAL rates England's players from Boston...

  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (6/10):

    Barely tested in the England goal. Slightly fortunate when he charged out of his goal and collided with Adu in the second half.

    Reece James (5/10):

    Crosses into the box lacked the conviction required. Did a decent job up against Semenyo defensively.

    Ezri Konsa (6/10):

    Saw plenty of the ball as England continuously built up from the back. Rarely troubled by the Ghana attack, though slightly fortunate that an offside flag meant his questionable challenge on Adu went unpunished.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Didn't put a foot wrong on his return to the line up, albeit he barely had anything to do aside from keep the ball moving. Had a late header cleared off the line.

    Djed Spence (7/10):

    A surprise selection at left-back but did well, particularly from a defensive perspective. Replaced just past the hour mark.

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  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Elliot Anderson (5/10):

    Wasn't strong enough in midfield on a number of occasions, and lacked the guile to open Ghana up from deep. Wasted a couple of headed opportunities, too.

    Declan Rice (5/10):

    Far from his best. Combined well with Gordon early on, but mistakes soon began to creep into his game. Picked up a booking which limited his defensive impact, while his set-pieces were hit and miss.

    Jude Bellingham (5/10):

    Had his moments when trying to run in beyond Kane and made a couple of crunching tackles, but faded out of the game for long periods.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH45-ENG-GHAAFP

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (5/10):

    Injected some pace into England's attacks early on, but he too often turned back when facing up his opponent. Switch to the left in the second half didn't change much.

    Harry Kane (3/10):

    Not entirely his fault given the lack of service, but just nowhere near involved enough. Still had a huge chance to win it late on but slashed his effort way over the crossbar with the goal gaping.

    Anthony Gordon (4/10):

    Saw more of the ball than against Croatia, but couldn't create all that much when he did get involved, while he was at fault defensively on a couple of occasions. Substituted before the mid-point of the second half.

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  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Very bright after replacing Gordon, and forced Asare into his best save of the game with an effort from the edge of the box.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Very unlucky to see his late header come back off the crossbar.

    Morgan Rogers (6/10):

    Produced a couple of dangerous dribbles after replacing Bellingham.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Struggled to produce much of note during his 20 minutes on the pitch.

    Marcus Rashford (N/A):

    On for the final 10 minutes and looked bright, even if he conceded a couple of fouls.

    Thomas Tuchel (4/10):

    His side lacked the intensity needed to break down Ghana's low block, while he potentially could have been even more proactive with his substitutions. Plenty to figure out for the German going forward.

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