England player ratings vs DR Congo: Harry Kane to the rescue! Captain Fantastic and super-sub Anthony Gordon step up to save Three Lions after woeful World Cup display

England fell behind in just the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga was found in space inside the penalty area and beat Jordan Pickford at his near post. Clearly shell-shocked, Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to string passes together, with their first chance not arriving until the 30th minute, when Jude Bellingham's header forced a save out of Lionel Mpasi.

Marcus Rashford then had a shot cleared off the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but England were lucky not to fall further behind when Yoane Wissa hit the post from close range after meeting Wan-Bissaka's cross from the right.

Kane felt he should have had a penalty late in the first half when he went down under a challenge from Mpasi, but his appeals were waved away, and the DR Congo goalkeeper then produced superb saves to deny Bellingham and Kane to preserve his side's lead at half-time.

England continued to push for an equaliser as Rashford fired into the side-netting before Mpasi once again kept out an effort from Bellingham. In the end, it was Kane who got the breakthrough when he headed home substitute Gordon's cross from close range.

The same pair combined once again with four minutes left on the clock as Gordon recycled the ball after Bellingham had yet another shot saved by Mpasi, and Kane unleashed an unstoppable finish from the edge of the penalty area to secure victory.

GOAL rates England's players from Atlanta...