England player ratings vs Croatia: Jude Bellingham's brilliance drives Three Lions to victory in World Cup opener while Harry Kane kickstarts Golden Boot bid with brace - but dodgy defence must concern Thomas Tuchel

England made the ideal start when they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Luka Modric on Noni Madueke, and though Kane had his original spot-kick saved by Dominik Livakovic, a re-take was ordered, and the Bayern Munich striker made no mistake at the second time of asking.

The Three Lions largely controlled things from there without creating any clear chances, and they were made to pay for a lack of fluency when Martin Baturina powered a shot from 20 yards past Jordan Pickford and into the top corner. Croatia were only level for six minutes, however, as Kane nodded home Declan Rice's corner to restore England's lead.

Zlatko Dalic's side would not lie down, and Petar Musa equalised via a controlled volley with the final kick of the first half. They were behind again just two minutes into the second half, however, when Bellingham ran onto Elliot Anderson's pass, drove into the box and poked the ball across Livakovic into the bottom corner.

Whatever Tuchel said at the break, it certainly worked, as both Bellingham and Rice stung Livakovic's palms while Nico O'Reilly headed wide after being picked out from a corner. The Manchester City left-back then had another header saved, with Livakovic able to recover and also keep out Anthony Gordon's rebound.

Kane was the next to be denied by Croatia's inspired goalkeeper, while at the other end, Pickford showed good reactions to push Mario Pasalic's shot away. In the end, it was left to Rashford to put the cherry on the cake, as he whipped a shot into the bottom corner after being fed by fellow substitute Bukayo Saka.

GOAL rates England's players from Dallas...