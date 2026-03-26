England & Man Utd star Ella Toone to miss crucial clashes with Man City & Bayern Munich as well as Lionesses' crunch World Cup qualifier against Spain as injury return date revealed

Toone is the headline absentee from this depleted United squad right now, with the Red Devils only able to name four senior outfield players to the bench in Wednesday's defeat to Bayern. Winger Leah Galton hasn't played since December because of a back issue, full-back Anna Sandberg has been out with a knee injury for six weeks and both Dominique Janssen and Ellen Wangerheim missed last weekend's win over Everton, and the clash with Bayern in midweek, due to knocks. Skinner is not expecting any of those four to be back for Saturday's huge game against Man City, as injuries continue to expose a lack of depth in the squad.

There will also be a need to manage the minutes of Hinata Miyazawa, who started Wednesday's defeat despite playing 90 minutes in Japan's triumph over Australia in the Asian Cup final last Saturday, which was played some 10,000 miles away in Sydney. Bayern, by contrast, only used Momoko Tanikawa from the bench despite the 20-year-old, whose goal decided the game, playing much less in the Asian Cup than Miyazawa.

"With Hini, we've had a good open conversation with her," Skinner explained. "She was ready to play, wanting to play. I think it's different. When we come from the UK, three hours of travel down the M6 seems like forever, whereas actually any player that takes flights regularly, they're kind of more resilient to that kind of travel. Hini is one of those.

"We wouldn't risk her. She was fully on board with the plan. In the end, we had to take her off to freshen up. But no, she's fully on board and we've already pre-planned kind of where's the best space for her to get away. I think she'll get away after the game next week. There will be some days off when we go into the next [international] camp, so she'll get some rest period as well."