How England should line up for Euro 2025 quarter-final vs Sweden: Thumping end to group stage means Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are fresh and ready to fire in first knockout stage

Sunday's battering of Wales allowed the likes of Lauren James, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone to get some rest - they'll all be ready to go again

It's fair to say that England's group stage at this European Championship was a bit of a rollercoaster. After losing their opener to France, the Lionesses knew any misstep could be fatal in their bid to retain their title and, as such, they were essentially flawless, battering the Netherlands 4-0 while under the highest pressure and then following up with a 6-1 thrashing of Wales to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals.

Next up are Sweden, who England faced in the last four of Euro 2022. Peter Gerhardsson's side are extremely experienced, packed with talent and have reached at least the semi-finals in six of their last seven major tournaments. They know how to navigate these knockout rounds.

But England are well-versed in what it takes, too, and will be confident that they can get the job done on Thursday, having found their groove in their last two outings in particular. So, how will Sarina Wiegman approach the challenge from a team selection perspective? GOAL takes a look at how the Lionesses side should line up in Zurich...

