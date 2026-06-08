England’s two-touch master! Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo wows Three Lions team-mates with tricks and flicks

The United sensation has quickly become a focal point of the England squad, not just for his maturity on the pitch but for his dazzling displays on the training turf. During the Three Lions’ base camp in Florida, Mainoo’s ability to manipulate the ball under pressure has become a major talking point among the squad members.

In a recent episode of the Lions’ Den, Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento was quick to highlight the 21-year-old as the standout performer in daily drills. When asked about a specific moment that forced him to stop and take notice, Livramento didn't hesitate to name the United Academy graduate as the player who has impressed him the most.