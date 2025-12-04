Bay FC
England confirm women's under-23s head coach Emma Coates has left role to join NWSL club
Coates developed several stars for senior Lionesses squad
Regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in the women’s game, Coates developed a number of players at U23 level who have gone on to represent England at senior level.
West Ham defender Anouk Denton and London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey were introduced into Wiegman’s senior side for December’s friendlies against China and Ghana, on the back of Arsenal centre-back Katie Reid and Aston Villa midfielder Lucia Kendall’s call-ups in October.
All four players have followed in the footsteps of Manchester City and Manchester United midfielders Grace Clinton and Jess Park, alongside Chelsea and Brighton forwards Aggie Beever-Jones and Michelle Agyemang, in successfully stepping up from England’s youth teams.
In total, more than 25 players reached the England senior squad under Coates, whose U23s side also went unbeaten in their 2023–24 European league campaign.
FA confirms Coates will be joined by assistant Davies in NWSL
Following Coates’ impressive work with the U23s, the former Doncaster Belles boss has now been handed the reins at Bay FC, whose squad features the likes of Zambia star Racheal Kundananji and USWNT defender Abby Dahlkemper.
Confirming Coates will also be joined at the San Fransisco Bay Area-based club by her young Lionesses assistant Gemma Davies, the FA said in a statement: “We thank Emma and Gemma for their time with us and wish them all the best with their new challenge.
“Emma, with Gemma’s support, has played a key role in strengthening the pathway between the WU23s and the senior squad, as well as the younger age groups.
“Together, they have directly impacted the development of many young players who have gone on to become senior Lionesses, and helped to re-establish the WU23s as a team that fans want to watch wherever they play across the country.
“We are excited to see the WU23s set-up continue to grow over the coming years and have already begun the search for their replacements.”
Ex-Doncaster Belles boss 'honoured and super excited' to join Bay FC
Having grown up in Yorkshire, Coates began her coaching journey at Leeds United’s academy in 2010 before becoming Doncaster Belles manager in 2016 following an initial period as a first-team coach in 2014.
Coates then became a specialist coach with England’s youth teams in 2019 before being named as the U19s manager in 2022. She then moved over to the U23s, where she forged a strong relationship with Wiegman.
Expressing her delight at being named as Bay FC’s new manager, Coates told the club’s official website: “I’m truly honoured and super excited to build on the strong foundations that have already been established and to implement a clear identity both on and off the pitch.
“This is a club that has already captured the hearts of so many people in the local community, and it’s a privilege to be part of that journey. From my first conversations with Bay FC, it was clear that the club shares my passion for people, performance, and culture which I believe are fundamental to sustained success.
“I’m eager to get back on the grass every day, to work closely with the players and staff, and to meet the fans at PayPal Park. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the FA (English Football Association), it has helped shape me both professionally and personally.
“Now, I feel ready and excited to challenge myself in a new environment, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at the FA for their trust, support, and belief throughout my journey.”
Assistant Davies 'thrilled' to reunite with Coates in San Francisco Bay Area
Alongside Coates, Bay FC have also captured another one of women’s football’s most promising young coaches in Davies, who will act as assistant manager at PayPal Park. The 34-year-old managed Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League between 2018 and 2021 before holding roles with England’s U19s and U23s sides.
“Bay FC represents an ambitious and forward-thinking project,” said Davies. “I’m thrilled to join Emma’s staff in creating an environment where players and staff can thrive and supporters can be proud of the football we play. I’m looking forward to being back on the field on a day-to-day basis as we support the club in its next stage of growth.”
Hailing Davies as an “excellent” coach, Coates added: “Gemma’s track record in both club and international football makes her the ideal fit to help implement our playing philosophy.
“Her delivery on the grass is excellent, and her tactical insight and analytical skills will be invaluable as we prepare the team for start of the 2026 season.”
Bay FC finished 13th in the 2025 NWSL regular-season league table, level on points (20) with bottom-placed Chicago Stars FC but with a slightly better goal difference.
