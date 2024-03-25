Luke Shaw England 2023Getty Images
James Hunsley

'Highly unlikely' - England boss Gareth Southgate makes concerning Luke Shaw injury admission ahead of Euro 2024

Luke ShawEnglandGareth SouthgateManchester UnitedEuropean ChampionshipPremier League

England boss Gareth Southgate feels it is "highly unlikely" he will be able to play Luke Shaw in every match at Euro 2024 due to his injury woes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Shaw still recovering from muscle problem
  • Southgate says full Euro 2024 campaign "highly unlikely"
  • England lacking in reinforcements at left-back

Editors' Picks