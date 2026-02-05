AFP
Endrick admits he 'released all the anger' with stunning strike in Coupe de France as Real Madrid loanee continues to impress with Lyon
The breakthrough against Laval
Lyon’s pursuit of silverware in the Coupe de France remained on track this week, largely thanks to the clinical instincts of their winter arrival, Endrick. In a tense round-of-16 encounter against a resilient Laval side, the Ligue 1 team found themselves frustrated for much of the evening. Despite dominating possession and territorial advantage, the deadlock remained unbroken as the match entered its final 10 minutes.
The moment of inspiration finally arrived in the 80th minute. Pavel Sulc, who has developed a burgeoning understanding with the young Brazilian, provided the assist that allowed Endrick to find a yard of space. Showing the composure that convinced Real Madrid to secure his services at such a young age, Endrick unleashed a powerful left-footed strike that left the Laval goalkeeper with no chance. The goal not only sent them on the way to a 2-0 victory but also further enhanced the striker's reputation following his recent loan move.
Speaking in the mixed zone following the final whistle, Endrick was quick to highlight the collective effort required to break down their stubborn opponents. "I’m very happy to have scored," he told reporters. "It was a very important goal for the team because the match was difficult. We were pushing, but we couldn't find the opening. I had this chance, I took it, and it feels good. It was not an easy match. It was a match where, in my opinion, we did not play well."
Vented frustration and Lille resentment
While the goal was a moment of celebration for the fans, for Endrick, it appeared to be a deeply personal catharsis. His celebration was notably intense, and he later revealed that his recent performances had left him simmering with an internal frustration that only a goal could cure. The anger was primarily directed at himself following Lyon's previous fixture, where he felt he had let his teammates down.
The 19-year-old was candid about the emotional weight he had been carrying since the match against Lille, where Lyon struggled to find their rhythm despite winning 1-0. "When I scored, I released all the anger I had because, as I said, for me, we did not play a good match, but the most important thing is the victory," he added.
Endrick's exceptional start to life in France has seen him score five goals in just five appearances. His January arrival has provided Lyon with a much-needed focal point in attack, transforming them into one of the most dangerous sides in the competition.
Ruthless start draws Benzema comparisons
Inevitably, Endrick’s explosive start at Lyon has invited comparisons to former club icons, most notably Karim Benzema. The French legend similarly burst onto the scene at Lyon before making a historic move to Real Madrid - the exact path Endrick is currently treading in reverse during his loan spell. Former OL captain Cris recently added fuel to these comparisons, noting that Endrick shares a similar "personality" and predatory instinct in the box.
However, Endrick is determined to step out of the shadow of his predecessors. While he holds Benzema in the highest regard, he made it clear that he is focused on building his own legacy. "It's great for me, because he's a great player, an incredible player, who was the best in the world. But no, Karim is ahead of me, he's a great player. I'm very happy to be here, to be where Karim played. And I hope he can finish his career well, or play as long as possible."
Lyon's resurgence and the path to Nantes
Endrick’s impact has been the catalyst for a significant upturn in Lyon’s fortunes. Having navigated the winter transfer window, the club now finds itself with an opportunity to end their trophy drought. The victory over Laval has propelled them into the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, a competition that now represents their best chance of securing major honours this season.
Lyon now await their next opponent in Thursday's quarter-final draw, with the team full of confidence after securing their place in the last eight. If Real Madrid loanee Endrick can continue his remarkable run of a goal per game, Lyon’s journey toward a potential final could be the defining story of the French football season.
