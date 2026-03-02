Endrick continues spectacular Lyon start with two more goal contributions - but Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang steals limelight from Real Madrid loanee

Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca was in no mood for pleasantries following the final whistle, directing his ire at referee Jerome Brisard. The Portuguese coach was particularly incensed by the decision to rule out a second Tolisso goal for a marginal offside earlier in the match. Speaking in a remarkably brief post-match press conference, Fonseca vented his frustrations: "I am here by respect for your work, but I do not want to talk about anything. What to say... The better team lost today, and we scored three goals. I have been sanctioned nine months, I do not want to say anything. It is impossible to me to convince me that there is offside. But that is how it is. Look at it yourselves, make the analysis yourselves. I do not want to lose time commenting on the match."

In contrast, the mood in the home camp was one of pure jubilation as club legend Habib Beye secured his first victory in his second match as Marseille boss, bouncing back after suffering a defeat in his opening game. Beye, who made his name as a robust right-back for Marseille, was quick to counter Fonseca's narrative about which side deserved the victory, stating: "If he considers that they were the better team, I often say that there is no luck in football. I do not want to question what he said, but what I know is that it was a difficult match for us. It was a beautiful fight, and we are very satisfied tonight as a club."