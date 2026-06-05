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Endrick finds it 'impossible to understand' Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold despite daily phone calls offering support from Real Madrid team-mate
Brazilian returns after loan
Endrick has reported back to Madrid following a productive six-month loan spell in Ligue 1 with Lyon. Having previously found regular minutes hard to come by within Madrid’s star-studded frontline, the 19-year-old’s temporary switch to France provided the vital playing time needed to rediscover his finest form. Consequently, this resurgence successfully secured the forward, who is contracted at the Bernabeu until June 2030, a coveted spot in the national team squad.
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Endrick details Bernabeu low
The teenage forward has credited the strong camaraderie within the dressing room for keeping him grounded during a challenging transition to European football. Detailing his experiences in an interview with Men in Blazers on YouTube, Endrick said: “The first year is always tough.
"You arrive at a club with players like [Luka] Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo… It’s very difficult to play with all of them, but you also learn a lot. I’ve been able to put everything I’ve learned into practice at Lyon, and when I return I’ll be able to demonstrate it there."
While cracking the starting line-up proved difficult, the Brazilian starlet found a vital emotional lifeline through the constant reassurance of his peers. He added: "Bellingham calls me every day. When I was feeling down, he’d pick me up and we’d talk. He helped me a lot. Trent too. They’re very approachable players.
"I try to learn from them, including English, but it’s impossible to understand them.”
Striker rediscovers scoring touch
The decision to step away from the Santiago Bernabeu temporarily proved to be a major turning point for the teenage prodigy. Endrick said: “It wasn’t difficult to go to Lyon. In the end, God told me I had to go, and I went. I wasn’t afraid; it’s been one of the best decisions of my life. I needed to play. I’ve been able to score goals, provide assists, and play a lot of minutes."
Looking ahead to the global showpiece, the young striker expressed his immense pride at representing his nation while praising both an iconic teammate and his international manager. Endrick added: "Playing in a World Cup is the greatest thing. Being able to represent my country is a dream come true.
"The World Cup is very important to people, and it's been a long time since we won it. Neymar has Brazilian DNA. He's one of the best in our history. I get along very well with Ancelotti. He's a great coach and understands you very well as a person. I know they have a lot of respect for me."
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World Cup campaign awaits
The forward enters the global showpiece in fine form, having registered five goals and seven assists in 16 Lyon appearances. Under international manager Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick will look to add to his 16 caps alongside the returning Neymar.
Brazil launch their Group C campaign against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, June 13, before facing subsequent fixtures with Haiti and Scotland.