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Endrick talks up trait he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo - as Brazilian wonderkid looks to prove his worth to new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho during 2026 World Cup
The obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic
Endrick has never hidden his admiration for Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but as he prepares for the biggest tournament of his life, the similarities in their mentalities are becoming increasingly apparent. The 19-year-old, who spent a successful loan spell at Lyon to regain match sharpness due to a lack of opportunities in Madrid, believes his dedication to the craft is what will eventually set him apart in the Spanish capital.
"It’s going to be tough, it always is. That’s the law of football. It’s going to be tough, it always is. That’s the law of football. Wanting to work hard, from an early age, is something I have in common with Cristiano Ronaldo, but I don’t admire him just for his work ethic," Endrick told GQ Brazil. "He has tremendous talent and an inspiring story of overcoming adversity when he was young. If you’re in the middle of a season, you can’t do things that will set you back. It’s going to be tough; it always is. That’s the law of football."
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Endrick’s Lyon gamble pays
Endrick has revealed that his decision to leave Madrid on loan for Lyon was driven by a desire for regular playing time, with the move ultimately helping him earn a return to the national team and secure a place at the 2026 World Cup. The 19-year-old's lengthy injury setback played a major role in his decision. Endrick spent 173 days sidelined with a right-leg injury during 2025 and struggled for opportunities after returning, prompting him to seek a fresh challenge in France.
The move proved successful, with the Brazilian contributing eight goals and seven assists in 21 appearances for Lyon, helping the club qualify for the Champions League while rebuilding his confidence and match fitness. Endrick also credited his wife, Gabriely Miranda, for helping him make the decision to leave Madrid. "She asked me what I wanted. And she kept putting that into my head, and I started thinking about the importance of standing on my own two feet and making it happen," he explained.
Proving his worth for the Mourinho era
After a difficult spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, where opportunities were limited following a hamstring injury, Endrick's loan move to Lyon proved to be a turning point in his development. The Brazilian regained confidence, rhythm and form, earning a place back in the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
“We considered many things: it had to be a club in one of Europe’s top five leagues, with a coach whose methods were similar to what he had experienced at Palmeiras, an attacking style, and participation in a European competition,” Thiago Freitas, COO of Roc Nation Sports, explained.
With Jose Mourinho set to begin a new chapter at Real Madrid, Endrick now has the perfect stage to strengthen his case for a bigger role next season. A strong World Cup campaign could provide further evidence that he is ready to become an important part of Mourinho's plans at the Bernabeu.
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The 'young old man' and the Charlton connection
Despite his tender years, Endrick’s maturity has earned him the nickname 'Bobby' among his teammates, a reference to his admiration for Sir Bobby Charlton. He avoids the typical nightlife associated with modern stars, choosing instead to focus on his recovery and professional growth. This grounded nature is what he hopes will lead Brazil to end their long World Cup drought this summer.
He is ready to do whatever it takes to succeed on the pitch, promising a level of defensive contribution rarely seen from such a prestigious attacking talent. “I’ll come back as a full-back, win the ball back as a defensive midfielder, and challenge for the ball up front as if I were a centre-back,” he promised.
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