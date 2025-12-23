Getty Images Sport
Endrick proclaims 'Christmas has come early' as Real Madrid outcast seals loan to Lyon for rest of 2025-26 season
Endrick seals Lyon transfer
Lyon have now confirmed the transfer after agreeing a loan deal for the Real Madrid starlet that does not include a purchase option. The Ligue 1 side announced the transfer in a video on social media that shows Endrick admiring Christmas trees and taking a trip to the club shop to try on his new No. 9 shirt. "Christmas has come early," are the first words from the 19-year-old Brazilian after securing his loan transfer.
When will Endrick make his Lyon debut?
Endrick has managed just four appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season so will be raring to go after completing his move and is due to link up with the squad from December 29. However, he may have to wait a little while for his debut. According to The Athletic, Endrick will not be available for Lyon's next Ligue 1 game against Monaco on January 3 due to French regulations with regards to registration. Players must wait four days after the deal has gone through to be registered and the deal cannot be officially confirmed until January 1.
Endrick's message to Lyon
Endrick has already posted his first message on social media after the transfer was confirmed. "Allez, les Gones," was his post on Instagram which needs little translation.
The youngster has been offered some advice on his future by former Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz and told to prove his worth. He told The Athletic: "If Endrick ends up leaving, or a player who isn’t getting much playing time has to go abroad to play, I would tell him to enjoy it a lot, to appreciate that if he’s going to be a starter on the team, that’s the best thing that can happen to him. You have to try to prove yourself when they give you that confidence, because it’s not the same when you play a few minutes every three games. You can’t prove your worth in a few minutes. But if they trust you and you’re a starter, that’s when you can prove a lot of things. In this case, if he [Endrick] leaves, he could also return to Madrid."
Why has Endrick left Real Madrid for Lyon?
There was great excitement when Real Madrid confirmed they had signed Endrick, as he was widely regarded as one of Brazil's most exciting talents. Endrick arrived at Madrid last season and went on make 22 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side in his first campaign with the club. However, he has found the 2025-25 season far more challenging and has failed to convince Alonso of his qualities. Endrick has sought a move away in a bid to secure more minutes and also to boost his chances of making Brazil's World Cup 2026 squad.
Ancelotti has admitted that Endrick needs to be playing regularly to feature. He told Placar in November: "Yes, I spoke with him [Endrick] at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he's fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what's best. Talk to the club, to see what's best for him. Endrick is very young, this won't be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup. I believe it's important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."
A new start for Endrick
Endrick will now be hoping to debut for Lyon shortly. After Monaco, Les Gones face a French Cup clash with Lille on January 11 and then face Brest in Ligue 1. Endrick will also hope to play in the Europa League this season for Lyon. Paulo Foneseca's side currently top the standings and are due to finish off the group phase with fixtures against Young Boys and PAOK.
