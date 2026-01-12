Getty Images Sport
End of an era for Arsenal! Gunners announce club legend will leave role imminently after eight-year stint
A giant departs - again
For the second time in a decade, Arsenal fans are preparing to say goodbye to the 'BFG'. In an announcement that marks the closing of a significant chapter in the club’s modern history, Arsenal have confirmed that Mertesacker will vacate his position at the helm of the academy at the conclusion of the season.
The news comes as a shock to many within the game, given Mertesacker's synonymous relationship with the Hale End academy and his integral role in restoring the club’s identity over the last eight years. Having hung up his boots in 2018 to immediately take the reins of the youth setup, the World Cup winner has been the architect behind a golden generation of talent that has fuelled the first team's recent resurgence.
However, after nearly a decade shaping the future of the club, the 41-year-old has decided the time is right to seek fresh pastures.
Time to move on, says Mertesacker
In an emotional statement released by the club, Mertesacker addressed the supporters and staff, citing a desire to push himself professionally as the primary motivation for his exit.
“Arsenal is and will always be a very special club to me, so this was a difficult decision,” Mertesacker explained. “I am very thankful for the trust the club put in me when transitioning from a first-team player directly into the role as Head of Academy. Now it is time for me to move on and explore something new and push myself even further."
The German’s professionalism, a trait that defined his playing career, remains evident in his departure strategy. He has committed to staying in his post for the remainder of the season to ensure the academy does not suffer from a power vacuum during a critical period of the campaign.
“I remain focused on finishing the season strongly, continuing to nurture and develop our young talent and support a seamless transition until my very last day with the club," he added.
Ex-defender leaves behind a legacy
Mertesacker’s tenure will be defined by his philosophy of building "Strong Young Gunners" - a holistic approach to development that prioritised creating "better people to make better players". Under his stewardship, the pathway from the academy to the Emirates Stadium became one of the most productive in world football.
His influence is visible every time the current first team takes to the pitch. While Bukayo Saka remains the crown jewel of the academy’s production line, Mertesacker’s era has also seen the seamless integration of talents like Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly into the senior squad. Both players are now listed as full first-team members, a testament to the German's belief in trusting youth.
The current squad list boasts several other academy graduates, including goalkeeper Tommy Setford, proving that Mertesacker’s vision has provided a sustainable foundation for the club. His ability to instil the "Arsenal DNA" into young prospects has saved the club millions in transfer fees, allowing them to spend big on established stars like Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi to complement the homegrown core.
Arsenal bid farewell
Arsenal’s hierarchy has reacted with sadness but respect for their former captain’s decision. Richard Garlick, the club’s chief executive, paid tribute to Mertesacker’s transformative impact on the club’s culture.
“We support Per’s decision to pursue something new, but we will be incredibly sad to see him leave at the end of the season,” Garlick admitted.
“We were fortunate to have retained Per as Academy Manager once he finished his playing career with us in 2018. He understands what Arsenal stands for and this has been a constant in his leadership - inspiring our Academy coaches, staff and young players in an Arsenal way and giving so many an opportunity to develop and shine."
Garlick also sought to reassure fans that the club is already working on finding a suitable replacement to continue the academy's momentum.
“We’re happy that Per remains in role until the end of the season whilst we focus on our succession plan,” he said. “We continue in our pursuit of winning major trophies with a sustained focus and investment in our Academy.”
What next?
The search for Mertesacker’s successor will now begin in earnest. The role is one of the most coveted in youth football, given the resources available and the clear pathway to the first team established under Mikel Arteta.
Whoever steps into the 'BFG's' shoes will inherit a healthy, thriving ecosystem. The U21s and U18s continue to compete at the highest level, and the alignment between the academy and the first team has rarely been stronger.
For Mertesacker, the future is unwritten. Whether he returns to coaching, moves into a director of football role elsewhere, or takes a break from the game, his status as an Arsenal legend is secure. For now, he has one final season to finish what he started, nurturing the next generation of Gunners before waving his final goodbye to N5.
