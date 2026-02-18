Getty Images
'Emotions get high!' - Anthony Gordon explains bust-up with Kieran Trippier after scoring four in Newcastle's Champions League win at Qarabag
Gordon scores four in first half
After only three minutes in Baku, Gordon broke the deadlock, with Malick Thiaw adding Newcastle's second moments later. Either side of another open-play strike, Gordon managed to convert two penalties before heading into the half-time break. However, as the players returned to the dressing room, Gordon was seen getting into a heated exchange with captain Trippier.
Trippier and Gordon explain themselves
Gordon and Trippier fronted up for the TNT Sports cameras post-match to explain the situation.
Trippier said: "Gordy's scored a hat-trick and I think all the players wanted to take the penalty, but also, he's our penalty taker. So he wants to score goals as everybody else does, but he's the penalty taker. Emotions are high on the pitch at times, but it is what it is. He scored four goals and was unbelievable today. Now we move on."
When asked if he wanted to take the second penalty, Gordon replied: "Yeah, but listen I understand everyone's opinion because I want everyone to succeed. We're a team, we should be in it together. But I'm an attacker, I'm the penalty taker, so I want to score as many goals as I possibly can. But I understood everyone's opinion and emotions do get high but [Trippier] is one of my closer team-mates and has been since I joined the club, he's done so much for me. He's alright!"
Trippier then joked the two would need 'boxing gloves in training'.
Gordon not thinking about 'records'
Gordon broke a number of records with his four-goal haul, but was insistent that this wasn't his focus on the pitch. He added: "Records are nice, but I just want to score and win games. Ultimately we've won the game convincingly, I'd say it was our best performance this season, that's more important than the goals.
"I'm so proud of everyone because football is a highly emotional place sometimes. It's very fickle, people get so down and so up on you depending on your form. To go from what we went through to the position we are now, it's really important and shows the character we have. Football does change fast so we've got to keep it going, keep the momentum because it can go the other way just as fast."
What comes next for Newcastle?
Before Newcastle welcome Qarabag to St James' Park for the second leg of this Champions League knockout round play-off next week, Eddie Howe's men return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Manchester City.
