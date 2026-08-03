'If they get him, I see them as title challengers' - Emile Heskey urges Man Utd to target £120m Chelsea star

Former England striker Heskey believes the signing of Fernandez would provide a crucial boost for the Red Devils to compete at the summit.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Heskey stated: "Midfield is an area that Manchester United can definitely improve, and Enzo Fernandez would help. With Casemiro leaving earlier in the summer, they need to replace that presence. He had a very good end to the season and will be missed.

"I think Enzo Fernandez could be the one to come in and replace him. And if they get him, I can see them as title challengers."