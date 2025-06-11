Emi Martinez's wife Mandinha drops huge bombshell over Man Utd-linked goalkeeper's future as she explains Aston Villa star's emotional outburst after Tottenham game
Emi Martinez's wife has shed some light on the Aston Villa goalkeeper's emotional outburst against Tottenham amid talk of a summer move.
- Martinez's future currently uncertain
- Appeared to say goodbye to Aston Villa fans
- Goalkeeper's wide Mandinha sets record straight