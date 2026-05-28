Emi Martinez at Liverpool? Reds get goalkeeper transfer advice amid shock Alisson exit talk

Any sale this summer would leave a sizable void in Liverpool’s squad, with former Reds keeper Friedel - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with MrQ - saying when asked if Alisson’s departure would hit harder than that of 257-goal ‘Egyptian King’ Salah: “From Arne Slot’s perspective, possibly, because I don’t think Arne Slot and Salah were seeing eye to eye. That was starting to become a little bit like oil and water. So maybe from that perspective. But what Salah’s done over the last decade has been truly remarkable, and he will be a huge loss.

“Alisson would be one of the hardest goalkeepers to replace in global football if he were to go. I think it’d be very difficult for Liverpool to replace him.

“I would hate to see him go, professionally speaking, and as a Liverpool supporter, I would be particularly devastated if he left because of how good he’s been for the club. He never brought the club into disrepute. Held his hand up if he made a mistake, which was not many mistakes. He is one of the best 1v1 goalkeepers that has ever played the game.

“I think those types of goalkeepers, even as they decline in their age, even with maybe a couple of injuries, are still better than almost everyone in the world. I think that replacing him would be tough, really tough.”