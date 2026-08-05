Embattled FIFA chief Gianni Infantino defies resignation calls following intense seven hour staff meeting in Morocco

According to Sky Sports, Infantino completed a seven-hour marathon meeting with senior FIFA staff on Wednesday before being pictured smiling alongside secretary general Mattias Grafstrom at a Women's AFCON match in Morocco.

The gathering followed intense fallout over a collapsed plan to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors, prompting figures like Luis Figo to call for his immediate departure.

However, Infantino maintains that he is directly accountable to the 211 member associations that comprise FIFA rather than his vocal critics. By calculating that he holds firm backing from member nations across Africa, Asia and South America, Infantino remains determined to cling to power.