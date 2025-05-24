Emanuel Emegha salary: How much does Strasbourg star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

Everything you need to know about Emanuel Emegha's salary details playing for Strasbourg

Dutch attacker Emanuel Emegha signed for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg from Sturm Graz in the summer of 2023.

After a rather quiet 2023-24 campaign with the French side, Emegha has significantly improved in his second season at the club. The Dutchman has played an instrumental role in Strasbourg’s push to secure European qualification.

Emegha’s current contract with Strasbourg runs until 2028, but compared to other stars in the dressing room, his salary is relatively modest.

Article continues below

So, exactly how much does the Dutch forward earn playing in Ligue 1?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross