Elliot Anderson is a wanted man! Premier League giants have scouted £100m-rated Nottingham Forest star 'more than 10 times' as they eye big-money transfer
Anderson contract: Nottingham Forest have long-term deal in place
Forest have Anderson tied to a long-term contract through to the summer of 2029. With that in mind, they are under no pressure to sell. Their hand may, however, be forced if a sizable bid is tabled for the talented playmaker.
The Reds have been able to offer Anderson continental football in the Europa League this season, but have struggled for consistency domestically and find themselves perched just above the Premier League relegation zone.
England ambition: Anderson on course for 2026 World Cup
Anderson harbours ambition of performing at the very highest level and appears to be on course to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the 2026 World Cup. He has caught the eye while earning six senior caps - having previously savoured European U21 Championship glory with the Young Lions.
Tuchel has said: “Anderson is a key player for us at the moment. He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League - that's why he is with us and starting for us. He deserves it because he has been nothing but impressive. He has to keep on going now though. He is a very complete and mobile midfielder, and that's what he keeps showing me.
“He still has a long career ahead of him and a long way to go. There are no guarantees, especially not publicly, for the World Cup. It doesn't help me right now to give predictions or guarantees to my players because it is all about competition at the moment. He is an elite player with the right attitude and a lot of talent. He is fulfilling his role in the best way possible so we are very happy with him.”
Asking price: Man City and Co reluctant to meet transfer demands
Given the progress that ex-Newcastle star Anderson has made, transfer talk was inevitable. His former employers at St James’ Park have made no secret of the fact that they would like to return a homegrown star to familiar surroundings.
Manchester United have also been credited with interest, but it is City that Sky Sports consider to be leading the chase for a much sought-after signature. They report that the Blues are “in love with Elliot Anderson”.
It is claimed that sporting director Hugo Viana and other City scouts have watched the classy midfielder “more than 10 times since the start of the season”. Positive reports have been sent back to the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola becoming a big fan.
Anderson is said to have welcomed admiring glances from the blue half of Manchester, with Sky Sports adding that he has “already informed his professional circle that he is giving priority to City for a future transfer”.
There is, however, no guarantee that a deal will happen any time soon. That is because Forest are prepared to play hardball and demand the highest possible fee for one of their most prized assets.
Valuation to rise? Anderson's stock set to soar even further
Sky Sports report on how the Reds’ current valuation - which stands at nine figures - is proving to be a “snag” for Anderson’s many suitors. It is claimed that all interested parties have “refused” to meet Forest’s asking price.
An agreement during the January window of 2026 is not considered to be “conceivable”, with Forest understandably reluctant to sanction any sales in the middle of what is shaping up to be a testing season. If offers were to be presented, then they will only arrive next summer.
Anderson’s stock may have soared even further by that point, with a key role in England’s engine room seemingly now his to lose. If he were to impress on the grandest of sporting stages at the World Cup finals, then City and Co will have to dig even deeper in order to prise him away from the banks of the Trent.
