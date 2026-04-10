During the league phase, 240 matches were played, resulting in 191 wins, whilst only 49 matches ended in a draw.
A total of 711 goals were scored, yielding an average of nearly three goals per game—an exceptionally high rate.
Al-Hilal boasted the most potent attack, finding the net 46 times—four more than both Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh.
At the other end of the pitch, Al-Nassr boasted the meanest defence, shipping just 19 goals—an average of fewer than one per game—two fewer than second-placed Al-Fateh.
Al-Nassr also boasts the best goal difference, +23, one better than Al-Hilal.
Al-Ittifaq recorded the most victories, winning 13 matches, one more than runners-up Al-Taawoun, and also drew the fewest games, with only one stalemate—a tally matched only by Al-Arabi and Al-Jabalain.
Al-Hilal suffered the fewest defeats, just two, two fewer than Al-Nassr, who lost four.
Al-Taawoun striker Basem Al-Arini leads the Elite Air League scoring charts with 18 goals, three clear of Al-Ittifaq’s Jalal Al-Salem in second.
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