Al-Fateh, second-best in the Joi Elite League on both attack and defence, meet Al-Wehda in the quarter-final play-off.

They finished the campaign with 42 goals scored—level with Al-Nassr and four behind Al-Hilal—and let in only 21, just two more than Al-Alamy.

Despite these numbers, Al-Fateh finished sixth on 35 points—10 wins, 5 draws, 5 defeats—just two points adrift of fourth-placed Al-Taawoun.

Despite a 6–0 thrashing of Al-Riyadh, Al-Fateh missed automatic quarter-final entry after going four games without a win: two draws against Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, and losses to Al-Adalah and Al-Arabi.

In contrast, Al-Wehda are enjoying one of their best runs of form, having gone unbeaten in their last four matches, drawing with Al-Adalah and Al-Riyadh, and beating Al-Ahli and Al-Arabi.

Thanks to these results, Al-Wehda claimed the final play-off spot, finishing eleventh with 30 points from eight wins, six draws and six defeats.

This will be their first meeting of the current Elite Air League campaign, as neither side faced the other during the group stage.