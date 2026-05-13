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Gill Clark

Egypt squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Egypt's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt are back at the World Cup for the first time 2018 after an impressive qualifying campaign. The Pharaohs were unbeaten in their group, winning eight out of 10 games to ensure they comfortably finished top of the pile.

With Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush leading from the front, Egypt can be a potent attacking force and proved that in World Cup qualifying, scoring 20 times and conceding just twice in their 10 matches.

Egypt went on to enjoy a strong showing at AFCON 2025, reaching the semi-finals before eventually going out to Senegal - who went on to win the title but were subsequently stripped of the crown after a chaotic final that saw the players leave the pitch in protest against Morocco following the award of a penalty.

The signs therefore are promising ahead of the World Cup where Egypt will be aiming to pick up their first ever win, having never previously tasted victory at a finals. The Pharaohs have been drawn in Group G and will take on Belgium, Iran and New Zealand for a place in the knockout phase.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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    Goalkeepers

    Egypt's No. 1 goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy celebrated his 37th birthday ahead of World Cup 2026 and is heading towards the end of his illustrious career. The veteran is one of the most experienced players in Hossam Hassan's squad and remains part of the team's plans. 

    A successor will be needed at some point in the future and there are several candidates poised to take over between the sticks for the Pharaoahs. Mostafa Shobeir will play back-up at the World Cup, while El Mahdi Soliman and Mohamed Alaa also likely to be in the squad for the tournament.

    PlayerClub 
    Mohamed El ShenawyAl Ahly
    El Mahdi SolimanZamalek
    Mostafa ShobeirAl Ahly
    Mohamed AlaaGouna
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    Defenders

    Egypt have plenty of experience in their backline and looked strong defensively at AFCON, keeping two clean sheet in three group games. Hossam Abdelmaguid starred at AFCON and could play a key role again at the World Cup. The 24-year-old has also been vital for Zamalek this season and has also been a threat at the other end, popping up with three goals for his club side.

    Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh are also important players defensively for Egypt and should make the cut, while left-back Ahmed Fattouh is another player hoping to be part of the squad for the tournament. 

    Mohamed Abdelmonem has returned from injury and made the latest squad for pre-World Cup friendlies. However, Arouca defender Omar Fayed is a doubt after being left out of the squad for March friendlies and expressing his disappointment at the decision on social media. 

    PlayerClub 
    Mohamed HanyAl Ahly
    Tarek AlaaZamalek
    Rami Rabia Al Ain
    Mohamed Abdel MoneimNice
    Yasser IbrahimAl Ahly
    Hossam AbdelmaguidZamalek
    Khaled SobhiMasry
    Ahmed FatouhZamalek
    Ahmed ‘Koka’ Nabil Al Ahly
  • Eman AshourGetty

    Midfielders

    There's likely to be a strong Al Ahly contingent making up Egypt's midfield for the World Cup. Marwan Attia, Zizo, Eman Ashour and Trezeguet should all get the nod for the Pharoahs and the strong bond between the club-mates can only be a positive for the Pharaohs.

    Hamdy Fathy, Mohanad Lasheen and Mahmoud Saber are also expected to feature. Experienced stars Trezeguet and Zizo should get the call-up but are no longer guaranteed starters for Egypt. However, they could still be useful options for Hassam Hossan off the bench at the tournament.

    PlayerClub 
    Hamdy FathyAl-Wakrah
    Marwan Attia Al Ahly
    Mohanad LasheenPyramids
    Mahmoud SaberZamalek
    Ahmed ‘Zizo’ SayedAl Ahly
    Emam AshourAl Ahly
    Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ HassanAl Ahly

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    Attackers

    Egypt's attack will be led by Premier League superstars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. The duo's experience and quality will be vital to their hopes at this summer's tournament and they will be charged with supplying the goals.

    Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed featured at AFCON for Egypt and should continue in the squad for the World Cup along, while Zamalek's Nasser Mansi looks a good bet after returning to the squad for March friendlies. Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan is also pushing for a place in the squad after receiving his first call up for the pre-World Cup friendlies following his decision to switch allegiance to Egypt from France.

    PlayerClub 
    Omar MarmoushMan City
    Mohamed SalahLiverpool
    Mostafa MohamedNantes
    Haissam HassanReal Oviedo
    Nasser MansiZamalek
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    Egypt star players

    There's no doubt at all that Egypt's biggest star is Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star has won countless trophies with the Merseysiders and has scored over 60 times for the Pharoahs. If Egypt are to make any impact at World Cup 2026, then they will need Salah at his very best. The 33-year-old will head into the tournament after saying an emotional goodbye to Liverpool. Salah has announced he will leave after almost a decade at the club and having won six major trophies at Anfield.

    Omar Marmoush is another Premier League superstar in Egypt's ranks. The forward enjoys a strong bond with Salah which has been a boost for the national team. Marmoush adds more firepower to Egypt's attack and the presence of the duo in their starting XI will give manager Hossam Hassan hope they can make it out of the group stages of the competition this summer in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

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    Predicted Egypt Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Mohamed El Shenawy played at World Cup 2018 for Egypt at the start of his career, the last time the Pharoahs qualified, and looks set to feature again eight years later at the grand old age of 37. There's been speculation that Hossam Hassan has been tempted to overlook his thirtysomethings for the tournament but that has since been played down.

    Egypt are likely to use Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh as their two full-backs, while Yasser Ibrahim will partner experienced centre-back Ramy Rabia in the middle of the Pharoahs' backline.

    Into midfield and Marwan Attia, Hamdi Fathi and Emam Ashour look to be the most likely combination for Egypt.

    Up front, fans can expect to see Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush renew their partnership. Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed also looks a good bet to get the nod as part of a three-man frontline.

    Predicted Egypt Starting XI for World Cup 2026 (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ramy Rabia, Ahmed Fattouh; Marwan Attia, Hamdi Fathi, Emam Ashour; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush.

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