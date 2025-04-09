Eduardo Camavinga salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's salary numbers playing for Los Blancos

French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid as a talented 18-year-old from Rennes in 2021, after being targeted by top clubs including arch-rivals Barcelona.

The youngster settled into life at the Bernabeu quickly, being hailed as one of the most underrated players in the team, even filling in at left-back at times despite being a natural midfielder.

His contributions to Real Madrid's success earned him a much-improved contract in 2023, significantly increasing his wages.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out how much he earns now!

*Salaries are gross