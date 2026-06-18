Edinson Cavani agrees to Boca Juniors contract termination - but ex-Man Utd striker has no plans to retire at 39

According to Ole, a gruelling battle with persistent back injuries became the defining factor in both parties agreeing to part ways without compensation. The veteran forward's availability has been heavily restricted over the past several months, severely limiting his impact on the pitch for the blue-and-gold jersey.

Cavani has only been able to feature in two matches all season, failing to find the back of the net due to severe lumbago and a herniated disc issue. Earlier in the campaign, the 39-year-old even underwent a microsurgery on his back in an attempt to correct the problem, but the physical demands of Argentine football ultimately proved too great.