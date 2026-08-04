Edin Dzeko extends Schalke stay beyond 41st birthday after firing club back to Bundesliga

Speaking to the club's official media after putting pen to paper on the new deal, Dzeko expressed his delight at continuing his journey with Schalke in the German top tier.

Discussing the promotion achievement and his ongoing ambition, Dzeko explained: "Since arriving at Schalke in the winter, I have been part of a fantastic team and experienced the incredible support of the fans. Winning promotion to the Bundesliga ranks among the highlights of my career. It was unbelievable.

"Football has made me happy and driven me throughout my life. I am still hungry, and I want to help our team in the Bundesliga too."