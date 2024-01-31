'My mum was almost crying!' - Retired Chelsea legend Eden Hazard opens up on Swansea ballboy kick incident & reveals newfound love for golf as he's reunited with Charlie Morgan 11 years later

Ritabrata Banerjee
Eden Hazard Getty Images
Eden HazardChelseaPremier League

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard spoke about the infamous incident of kicking the Swansea City ballboy 11 years ago.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hazard speaks about kicking Swansea ballboy
  • Caught up with Swansea ballboy Charlie Morgan
  • Retired from football last year

Editors' Picks