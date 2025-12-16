'It's a horrible feeling' - Eddie Howe admits he's 'unsure' about Newcastle squad's 'mentality' amid miserable run away from home

Howe raised questions on his players' mental strength after the Sunderland defeat as he told reporters: "It's a horrible feeling, because when you enter a game you want your players to go on to the pitch and give absolutely everything they have within their soul and their body to get a positive result. That's the only thing I ever ask a player to do. Then I back their abilities once they go on to the pitch with that mindset to deliver a really good performance.

"There have been a few times this season where I've left a game unsure on that, and that's mentality. That's knowing you're representing yourself and your families when you enter the pitch. Your job is to do your best, and I think we have lost a little bit of that, and it's up to us to try and find a way to get that glue back."

