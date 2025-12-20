'Stonewall penalty!' - Eddie Howe left 'devastated' after Newcastle were denied spot-kick in Chelsea draw

Newcastle started strongly, with Nick Woltemade scoring twice in the first 20 minutes. His first was a rebound finish in the fourth minute after Robert Sanchez parried an initial shot from Anthony Gordon, and the second a 20th-minute goal courtesy of a Gordon cross. Chelsea looked abject but came out with renewed vigour after the break. Reece James sparked the comeback with a brilliant free-kick in the 49th minute, curling the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

The major talking point occurred with the score at 2-1, in the 54th minute Gordon was challenged robustly in the box by Chalobah, but referee Andy Madley waved away penalty appeals. VAR official Peter Bankes reviewed the incident but confirmed the on-field decision, explaining the contact was a "side-to-side in a shielding action" and the ball was within playing distance. TV pundits Joe Cole and Ally McCoist agreed it should have been a spot-kick.

The decision proved costly for the hosts, as Joao Pedro equalised in the 66th minute after capitalising on a slip from Malick Thiaw and fired the ball low past Aaron Ramsdale.