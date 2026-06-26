Ecuador stun Germany to reach World Cup round of 32 after recovering from early VAR controversy

The historic victory sparked wild celebrations among the yellow-clad supporters in the stands. Reflecting on the achievement, Plata said: “We were really looking forward to this before the World Cup began. It feels different today because we struggled so much in the first two matches.

"It’s better this way; it’s a learning experience for us and now we’ll go into the next round even more hungry for glory. This team believes strongly in itself. We have 26 players who will give their all for Ecuador.

"We’ve filled stadiums everywhere, our fans have made us feel at home in every stadium. They deserve this more than anyone. They did their part, they helped us a lot and motivated us.”

Manager Beccacece added: "It’s not about what it means to me; this is for the people. The players have given them this qualification. Let them celebrate and enjoy it."