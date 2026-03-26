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Rahul Chalke

Ecuador squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Ecuador's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, with 48 teams preparing to battle for the ultimate prize.

Defending champions Argentina finished top of the pile in CONMEBOL qualifying, while Ecuador surprisingly clinched early qualification and ended up in second place, beating traditional powerhouses like Brazil and Uruguay.

La Tricolor boast a fairly balanced squad, led by Argentine manager Sebastian Beccacece. After crashing out in the group stage of the 2022 edition, Ecuador will be determined to go further this time and establish themselves as dark horses.

This will be only the fifth time the South American nation features in the World Cup, having made their debut in 2002. Ecuador have been drawn in Group E and will take on Germany, Curacao and Ivory Coast for a place in the knockout phase of the World Cup.

Here is the possible squad that could travel to the USA as Ecuador look to make their mark in the biggest football tournament in the world.

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    Goalkeepers

    Who starts between the sticks for Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup will be an interesting watch. The experienced Hernan Galindez has been Ecuador's first-choice goalkeeper in most of their qualifying matches. However, considering his age and the impressive performances of Gonzalo Valle in recent qualifiers against strong sides like Brazil and Peru, Sebastian Beccacece faces a compelling decision.

    Despite the competition, Galindez is expected to retain his position as the starting goalkeeper due to his experience with the national team, while Valle, who only recently made his debut, is likely to serve as a backup.

    Moises Ramirez could also be a potential option, but he has only featured in six matches for Ecuador since making his debut in 2021.

    Ramirez and Valle currently play in the Ecuadorian Serie A, while Galindez represents Huracan in the Primera Division in Argentina.

    PlayerClub
    Hernan GalindezHuracan
    Gonzalo ValleL.D.U Quito
    Moises RamirezIndependiente DV
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    Defenders

    When it comes to defensive duties, Ecuador outclassed every other team in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

    They conceded just five goals, the fewest in the qualifiers and racked up an impressive number of clean sheets.

    The backline has consistently held its shape under Sebastian Beccacece, with high hopes of replicating that form at the 2026 World Cup.

    Pervis Estupinan of AC Milan in Serie A has formed a strong partnership at full-back with young Joel Ordonez, while Pierp Hincapie and Willian Pacho have been outstanding at the heart of defence.

    Ecuador will not be short of options at the World Cup, with the likes of Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, and Kevin Rodriguez also pushing for a place in the starting eleven.

    PlayerClub
    Pervis EstupinianAC Milan
    Joel OrdonezCub Brugge
    Angelo PreciadoSparta Prague
    Willian PachoPSG
    Piero HincapieArsenal
    Kevin RodriguezUnion Saint-Gilloise
    Xavier ArreagaBarcelona SC
    Bryan RamirezL.D.U Quito
    Felix TorresCorinthians
    Jhoanner ChavezLens
    Diego PalaciosCorinthians
    Jose Andres HurtadoRB Bragantino
    Jackson PorozoTroyes
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    Midfielders

    Alongside a solid defence, Ecuador are also well stacked in the midfield region with some of the top European stars playing for them.

    Moises Caicedo of Chelsea is the current engine of the Ecuadorian midfield and has been majorly influential in Ecuador's recent success in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

    Apart from Caicedo there is the young Kendry Paez, also owned by Chelsea. Despite his young age, Paez is a crucial cog in the midfield for Ecuador and will have a huge role to play at the World Cup in 2026.

    Alan Franco of Atletico Minerio is also a regular in the Ecuador starting XI and will be expected to start at the World Cup.

    PlayerClub
    Moises CaicedoChelsea
    Kendry PaezChelsea
    Pedro ViteVancouver Whitecaps
    Kendry PaezChelsea
    Jhegson MendezInpendiente DV
    Alan FrancoAtletico Minerio
    Yaimar MedinaGenk
    Denil CastiloMidtjylland
    Cristian RamirezMonagas SC
    John YeboahRakow Czestochowa

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    Attackers

    Unlike the defense and midfield, the attacking department has been a bit of a concern for Beccacece's side. Ecuador managed just 14 goals in the qualifiers, the fewest among teams apart from Peru and Chile, who finished in the bottom two spots.

    While Ecuador’s solid defence has helped cover their attacking shortcomings, they will need to find goals if they are to perform well at the World Cup.

    Veteran striker Enner Valencia remains Ecuador's main man up front, with five goals in the qualifiers so far. However, apart from Valencia, none of the Ecuadorian forwards have truly stepped up.

    Beccacece will have some important decisions to make when finalizing the squad for next year’s World Cup.

    PlayerClub
    Enner ValenciaInternacional
    Nilson Angulo RSCA Futures
    John MercadoAVS
    Alan MindaCercle Brugge
    Jeremy SarmientoBrighton
    Gonzalo PlataFlamengo
    Keny ArroyoBesiktas
    Kevin RodriguezUnion Saint-Gilliose
    Anthony ValenciaAntwerp
    Anderson JulioDallas
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    Ecuador's star players

    Ecuador will have a number of star players at their disposal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their all-time leading goal scorer Enner Valencia will undoubtedly be the main threat in front of goal for the Ecuadorians, while Gonzalo Plata of Flamengo will also be an important asset on the wings.

    In midfield, Chelsea signings Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez will have key roles to play. Caicedo will be crucial in maintaining a solid structure for Ecuador, while Paez, still in his teenage years, will serve as a more attacking threat.

    Moving on, it is in defence where Ecuador are arguably at their strongest. Willian Pacho of PSG and Piero Hincapie of Arsenal form an impenetrable centre-back duo at the heart of the backline, while AC Milan's Pervis Estupinan and Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez add both defensive solidity and width in the wider areas.

  • Ecuador 2026Getty

    Predicted Ecuador Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal, veteran goalkeeper Hernan Galindez is expected to start for Ecuador at the World Cup, while Gonzalo Valle has also had opportunities of his own and could push for a place in the starting XI.

    Ecuador have been consistently playing in a 4-4-2 formation, providing them with strong defensive solidity that has served them well in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. They are expected to stick with the same setup at the World Cup, with Pervis Estupinan, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, and Joel Ordonez forming the back four.

    Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez will be key figures in the middle of the park, alongside Alan Franco and Nilson Angulo to complete the midfield quartet, while Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata are expected to lead the attacking duties.

    Predicted Ecuador starting XI (4-4-2): Galindez; Estupinian, Pacho, Hincapie, Ordonez; Caicedo, Paez, Angulo, Franco; Valencia, Plata

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