Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad: Which players are La Tri bringing to the USA?

Ecuador's best record at the tournament has been a fourth-place finish, twice. But who is in their 2024 Copa America squad?

Ecuador will be looking to leave a lasting impression at the 2024 Copa America as they are set to make their 30th appearance at the tournament.

Former AFC Asian Cup winner with Qatar, Felix Sanchez Bas was appointed as the head coach of La Tri in March 2023. The Spanish gaffer has garnered a W3 D2 L1 record at the World Cup 2026 qualifiers so far.

Drawn alongside Mexico, Venezuela and Jamaica for the upcoming Copa tournament, Ecuador will play preparatory international friendly games against Guatemala and Italy on March 21 and 24, respectively.

Article continues below

Who will make Sanchez's Copa America squad? GOAL takes a look...