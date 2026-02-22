Getty Images Sport
Eberechi Eze equals Thierry Henry & Robin van Persie in Arsenal history books after more north London derby heroics vs Tottenham
Eze's derby brilliance
Eze, having scored a hat-trick against Arsenal's local rivals at the Emirates, which was also a 4-1 win, netted twice against beleaguered Spurs on Sunday. His latest double means he has equalled the scoring records of both Henry and Van Persie in the iconic fixture, per Opta. He is now only behind Arsenal's leading derby scorer, Robert Pires, who has seven goals to his name in the fixture, and Emmanuel Adebayor.
Back in from the cold
Eze has only started 14 games this season, and hadn't played 90 minutes for Arsenal since November 23. He was understandably delighted to be back in the limelight for Mikel Arteta's side, who restored their five point lead at the Premier League summit.
Speaking after the game, the playmaker said to Sky Sports: ""I'm always trying to get in those positions to be ready and to find the space and to work hard to get those opportunities. It takes a lot to get there and it's worked out today. We put in a good performance. We did what we needed to do today, which was the main thing."
Pressed on the importance of responding to their disappointing draw with Wolves in midweek, he replied: "Yeah, for sure that's the main thing. We know what we're capable of. We have to play games to dominate and to win and we've got the players in the team to do it. Important win for us and we keep going."
On Viktor Gyokeres, who also scored twice, he added: "Vik was hoping that all game. You can see how much he helps the team. Not just with his goals, with the effort he puts in and he puts players like me in good positions and it helps a lot, and he's got his two goals today which he deserves for sure."
Spurs' slide towards drop zone
Spurs are languishing in 16th and are very much in danger of relegation. The north London club sit just four points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United, and have managed to win just seven of their 27 games.
Per the BBC, Arsenal recorded their biggest away win against Tottenham in the league since a 5-0 victory in December 1978, while it is the second season in which the Gunners have won both league meetings with Spurs by three or more goals, after the 1934-35 season.
Defender Micky van de Ven said: "Arsenal were the better team. We were still in the game at 1-1 but after the second half, they scored straight away and then it was really difficult.
"We could do the press a bit better. We pressed high but Arsenal came out of it. It's something we need to work on. They were the better team today.
"It's a risk when you go man for man and if one man is late then you're going to be open but when you win the ball high, there are so many options for us. But on the opposite, when they come out, it's a big risk."
On interim boss Igor Tudor, who managed his first game against the Gunners, Van der Ven added: "He is on us all week. Every day we worked on it. It's his first week and he wants to help us in every way. We have all the week to prepare for Fulham. We need to win the games. Step by step. We play Fulham now."
What comes next?
Arsenal play Chelsea in another London derby next Sunday, while Spurs will next be in action against Fulham in their own capital clash.
