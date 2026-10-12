'I don’t understand' - Dwight Yorke slams Michael Carrick over treatment of £74m Man Utd star Benjamin Sesko

Yorke has voiced his concerns over Carrick’s management of Sesko. The £74 million recruit from RB Leipzig has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under the current manager.

United have endured a dismal start to their new Premier League campaign. They have won just one of their opening six domestic fixtures. Their latest frustration came during a weekend draw against a 10-man Tottenham side at Old Trafford. Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead, but Dominic Solanke snatched an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.