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'I don’t understand' - Dwight Yorke slams Michael Carrick over treatment of £74m Man Utd star Benjamin Sesko
Yorke questions managerial decisions
Yorke has voiced his concerns over Carrick’s management of Sesko. The £74 million recruit from RB Leipzig has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under the current manager.
United have endured a dismal start to their new Premier League campaign. They have won just one of their opening six domestic fixtures. Their latest frustration came during a weekend draw against a 10-man Tottenham side at Old Trafford. Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead, but Dominic Solanke snatched an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.
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Demanding a starting role
Sesko is currently battling a persistent shin splint injury that could eventually require surgery. However, Yorke insists the 23-year-old must be the undisputed first-choice striker once he regains full fitness.
"When you look at those players up top, for me the big question mark there with Carrick, I don’t understand why Sesko doesn’t play," Yorke told talkSPORT. "I know he’s injured now but you’ve got to play the guy as a nine. You have to trust the kid, he’s got all the attributes."
Leading from the front
The Red Devils have historically relied on dominant attacking players to win games. Yorke feels the current tactical setup fails to maximise Sesko's considerable physical attributes and attacking instincts.
"Manchester United has always been talented in terms of the attacking areas and we always tend to win games from the front," he added. "Yes, defenders do play their role and there have been some terrific defenders in the past."
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Tough European test awaits
It remains unclear if Sesko will be fit enough for United's next crucial fixture. Carrick’s squad faces a daunting trip to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid in European competition tomorrow night.
The medical staff will closely monitor the striker's shin issue ahead of the highly anticipated clash. A decision regarding potential surgery will likely depend on his recovery progress over the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Carrick must find a way to spark his struggling side into life. A positive result in Spain is desperately needed to lift the growing gloom around the club.
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