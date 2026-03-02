Getty Images
Dusan Vlahovic open to Juventus stay as initial talks take place despite Premier League interest in striker
Crucial summit takes place in Turin
According to recent reports, the long-awaited meeting has finally taken place in Turin, potentially serving as the catalyst for a dramatic shift in Juventus' upcoming transfer strategy. The Bianconeri are currently navigating an intense period of internal negotiations, working tirelessly to secure the futures of several key figures within the squad. With Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie already committing their futures to the club, the spotlight has firmly shifted toward their talismanic number nine.
Speculation has surrounded the 26-year-old Serbian international for months, particularly with his current contract edging closer to its June 2026 expiry date. The initial summit between the club’s hierarchy and the striker’s representatives has yielded positive results that few saw coming just a few weeks ago, indicating a mutual desire to find common ground.
- Getty Images
Injury return and Chiellini support
The timing of these talks is crucial. Vlahovic has been sidelined for three months with an injury, but his imminent return to full team training next week coincides with a fresh openness from the club regarding his contract. Juventus' director of football strategy, Giorgio Chiellini, has been pivotal in this shift, acting as a mediator and publicly backing the striker after the team's recent grueling match against Galatasaray.
Speaking to the media, Chiellini offered a significant glimmer of light for fans hoping the former Fiorentina man would remain. "There is great esteem, his love for Juve is visible," Chiellini stated. "Dusan will be an added value for the final rush, we will find the time and the way to understand what the future together could be."
Vlahovic signals openness to stay
Perhaps the most encouraging news for the Juventus faithful is Vlahovic’s highly receptive stance towards a contract extension. Despite persistent links to AC Milan, Barcelona, and several Premier League outfits, the striker has made it clear that his priority remains the Old Lady. His professionalism has kept him firmly in manager Luciano Spalletti's plans.
According to Sky Sport, the Serbian forward reiterated during the recent meeting that he does not yet have any agreement with other clubs. Furthermore, he indicated that before negotiating with external suitors, he will listen to Juventus' proposal with a genuine openness to remaining in Turin, giving the club a massive boost in their long-term project.
- Getty Images
Navigating the financial obstacles
However, despite the positive vibes radiating from the initial talks, a substantial economic gap remains. For this renewed partnership to be successfully formalised, both the club and the player will need to make concessions. Juventus are strictly adhering to a new, sustainable financial model and wants to keep top earners around the €7 million mark, a threshold Yildiz has recently approached.
On the other side of the table, Vlahovic would need to meet the club halfway. Reports note that the Serbian must lower his demands well below the €10m asked so far to fit within the club's current economic constraints. While bridging this multi-million-euro divide is a delicate balancing act, the mutual desire to continue together could ultimately secure the core of Spalletti’s squad.
Advertisement