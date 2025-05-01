'Dull' Premier League warned European Super League 'is going to happen' after thrilling Barcelona vs Inter Milan clash as ex-Chelsea star demands 'best of the best' every week
talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy reignites the Super League debate after a thrilling Champions League encounter between Barcelona and Inter Milan.
- Cundy insists Super League 'is going to come'
- Barcelona and Inter played out breathtaking 3-3 draw on Wednesday
- Fans rejected new proposal in 2021