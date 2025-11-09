AFP
'Dream big' - Antony aims to inspire youngsters to chase their dreams as Man Utd flop says Real Betis revival makes him 'living proof' anything is possible
Antony becomes new hero at Betis
When Antony joined United from Ajax in August 2022 for a staggering £82 million ($110.7m) transfer fee, expectations were sky-high in Manchester. But the dream quickly soured. Over two seasons, he managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances, struggling to justify his massive price tag amid criticism and scrutiny. What followed was a period of complete disconnection, both professionally and personally.
He spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Real Betis. After an impressive temporary spell in Spain, the Brazil international returned to Old Trafford in the summer but he was informed that he no longer features in Ruben Amorim's plan. Antony was even put into Amorim's 'bomb squad', alongside other outcasts like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.
The nightmare finally ended on the deadline day as Betis signed the player permanently. This season, the 25-year-old has featured in 10 games across all competitions, where he has scored six goals and provided two assists and established himself as one of the best players at the club.
- (C)Getty Images
Winger urges young kids to 'dream big'
Antony accepted the Silver Dove award from the Culture of Peace School in Seville, from the hands of former Sevilla sporting director Monchi. After receiving the honour, the Brazil star said: "Dream big. I've been through a lot and today I'm doing well, I'm happy. I went through a process and if I can give one piece of advice to all children, it's to always dream very big, because it's possible to achieve it. I am living proof of that, and I am very proud of the man I am, the father I am. I hope my story serves as an inspiration to many people; I am very proud to receive this award."
Did Man Utd mistreat Antony?
Recently, Antony told El Desmarque that he felt disrespected in Manchester at times during his hard time in the Premier League, as the winger said: "They were very tough months in England, more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately… I feel like they disrespected me, but that’s not the point. I don’t want to create controversy; that’s life. I’m very grateful for the club; there were bad times, but also good times, with two titles. My family travelled to Seville four or five days before the deal was finalised; I had the house rented.
"Only my family knows how hard it was to be there. Training separately. But I knew this incredible moment was coming. Of course, I was afraid it wouldn't happen in the end, but I waited because I had so much faith. Now with more time, there are so many things to do and achieve. I had trouble sleeping after seeing so much love from the Betis fans; there were people waiting at my house at two in the morning."
- Getty
Antony's World Cup dream
After thriving under Manuel Pellegrini's tutelage in Spain, Antony is now eyeing a return to the Brazil national team, with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching. The winger, who played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is determined to find a place in Carlo Ancelotti's final squad that will travel to North America next summer.
"It’s a dream. I played in a World Cup, and of course, I dream of playing in it a second time. It’s always great to represent your country. I’m going to do my job, like I’m doing, and I hope to be in the squad," Antony also said to El Desmarque.
