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Tom Hindle

Drake connection leads former MLS executive Tim Leiweke to Venezia FC

Venezia
Serie A

Tim Leiweke, who has held prominent roles with two MLS franchises and a rich portfolio of sports brands, has invested more than $100 million into newly promoted Venezia after being introduced to the club's ownership by rapper Drake. The American businessman, alongside his daughter Francesca Bodie, will take prominent roles at the club following its return to Serie A.

  • Tim LeiwekeGetty

    Leiweke adds to his portfolio

    Leiweke has a rich history of investing in soccer, holding stakes first in LA Galaxy and then in Toronto FC. His investment helped bring David Beckham to Los Angeles. He has also invested extensively in hockey franchises, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings.

    Venezia marks his return to the market. The American businessman was forced to resign as CEO of Oak View Group after facing a DOJ indictment for bid-rigging. He was eventually pardoned by President Donald Trump in December 2025.


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    The Drake connection

    Leiweke was introduced to Venezia by Drake, whom he met while taking over Toronto's Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment in 2013. The Toronto rapper is also an investor in Venezia,which secured promotion back to Serie A last week after a year outside Italy's top flight.

    "Tim and Francesca are incredibly good at what they do," Drake said in a statement. "They know what success looks like and how to build it. We've done it before, and I'm excited to bring that energy to Venice."

  • Gianluca Busio VeneziaGetty

    An American influence

    Venezia already has American ownership and has previously recruited American talent, too. Gianluca Busio, a midfielder who has a handful of appearances for the USMNT, joined the club in 2021 from Sporting KC and is a regular starter for the Italian side.

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  • Venezia v Bologna - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Big ambitions for Venezia

    Venezia has made its intent to re-establish itself in Serie A widely known. The club is building a nearly 20,000-seat stadium and an additional 10,000-seat arena. Venezia is targeting a summer 2027 opening date for the new arena, which broke ground in October 2025.