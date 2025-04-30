Douglas LuizGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Whole season was a disaster!' - Douglas Luiz's Juventus nightmare explained as club legend blames sacked Thiago Motta for behaviour which 'chilled my blood'

Recently-sacked head coach Thiago Motta's handling of Douglas Luiz has been severely criticised by former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi.

  • Luiz experiencing nightmarish season in Turin
  • Former Juve player accused ex-manager Motta for Luiz's troubles
  • Motta also blamed for failing to motivate former Aston Villa man
