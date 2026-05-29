Double & quits! Would Premier League & Champions League wins lead Mikel Arteta to reconsider Arsenal contract extension or fuel desire to emulate Arsene Wenger?

Having seen Unai Emery struggle to deliver under the pressure of following in Arsene Wenger’s illustrious footsteps, Arteta - who had been working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - returned to Emirates Stadium in December 2019.

He had no experience of heading up a coaching team at that point, but settled quickly into the most demanding of roles and oversaw an FA Cup success in 2020 - followed by a Community Shield win later that year. Another victory in English football’s traditional curtain-raiser to the new campaign was all that Arteta had to show for his effort across the next five years.

Arsenal were rebuilt into genuine title contenders, having gone six years without Champions League qualification at one stage, but finished as runners-up behind Manchester City and Liverpool across three successive seasons.

Questions were inevitably asked of collective “bottle” and Arteta’s ability to deliver the grandest of major honours. A positive answer was finally delivered in 2025-26 when landing a first top-flight crown since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04. A run through to the European Cup final has also been enjoyed, with Paris Saint-Germain set to be faced in that continental showpiece on Saturday.