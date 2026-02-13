Door still open for Mauricio Pochettino! Tottenham agree interim Igor Tudor deal without the option for ex-Juventus manager to become permanent boss

Tottenham have moved decisively to arrest their alarming slide down the Premier League table by securing a verbal agreement with Tudor. Following the dismissal of Thomas Frank on Wednesday, the club hierarchy identified the Croatian as the ideal candidate to steady the ship on a short-term basis.

However, in a move that will intrigue the fanbase, the agreement with the 47-year-old is strictly an interim arrangement. Reports confirm that Tudor’s contract will run until the summer and, significantly, does not include an option to make the appointment permanent. This strategy, driven by chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and technical director Johan Lange, suggests that Spurs are keeping their powder dry for a major appointment in the off-season. By bringing in a temporary option without long-term commitments, the north London club have effectively kept the door wide open for a return to a wider pool of candidates in June.

Ex-Spurs boss Pochettino is likely to be on that list, despite his summer commitment with the USA at the World Cup. The Argentine has repeatedly expressed his love of the London club since his departure and did so once again recently as he criticised their ambitions. It was even reported this week that he is the man the board want to appoint as permanent boss, but will have to wait until deep into the summer before they can bring him back to the English capital.