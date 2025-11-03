'I don't want to be humble' - Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney and 'doesn't agree' that Lionel Messi is the GOAT

As part of the preview, Ronaldo was also quizzed on the comments of his former United team-mate Wayne Rooney. Over 10 years ago, the England icon made it clear that he had a favourite between the ex-Red Devils No.7 and Messi. He said: "They're two different players. But I think Messi's incredible. I think he's the best ever, so I'd have to say Messi. But Ronaldo has been a bit unlucky because, in any other time, he'd be winning all the awards Messi has. But they're two of the best players of all time."

It was a surprising moment considering Rooney shared the pitch with Ronaldo, but the 40-year-old was unbothered by the quotes. He simply responded: "It doesn't pose any problem for me." Since then, Rooney has gone on to clarify that just because he chose Messi, does not mean he has a bad opinion of Ronaldo. Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he clarified: "People think I hate him! I love him! I think he's an absolute genius; what he's doing is incredible. I don't think people realize how close he and I were. Just because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don't like Cristiano. What he's doing. To be honest, over the last couple of years, I'm thinking, 'Do you know what?', he's probably gonna be the one when you look back, Cristiano, because he keeps going.

"I think these last three seasons he's the top goalscorer in Saudi [Arabia] and whatever. I absolutely love Messi, I love watching him play, and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played, and taking players on. Ronaldo's a killer. People think because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, that I don't like him or I speak down on him. [I prefer the way Messi plays], that's it - you might prefer Cristiano, this person might prefer Messi or Ronaldo, but I don't think you can argue with any of them two. I just like the little flair about Messi, and that's it.

"Cristiano's an absolute genius in what he's doing; he's just turned 40, and what he's doing is incredible."