During the January transfer window, Inter focused primarily on outgoing transfers, selling Asllani, Palacios and the Carboni brothers (Franco and Valentin); no signings for the first team – the only mid-season arrival was that of Croatian Leon Jakirovic, who joined the Under-23 squad – but Marotta and Ausilio have secured a signing for the future, securing the services of Modena’s French midfielder Yanis Massolin, born in 2002, who will finish the season in Serie B and arrive in Milan in the summer.
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Donadoni on Massolin: "You don’t need a rocket scientist to assess his qualities." How much Inter paid, his position and characteristics
"IF INTER BOUGHT HIM…"
Spezia manager Roberto Donadoni – Modena’s opponents on matchday 30 of the Serie B season – also spoke about Massolin’s qualities during the pre-match press conference: “If Inter decided to sign him,you don’t need to be a genius to recognise his qualities. He’s a player who deserves special attention, even though I’m not one of those managers who tells his players to stick to an opponent; it’s essential not to let him turn when he has his back to goal.”
For the record, Modena went on to win 3-0 with a brace from De Luca and a goal from Gliozzi; Massolin came on as a substitute three minutes before the 90th minute, replacing Santoro.
HOW MUCH DID INTER PAY? POSITION AND CHARACTERISTICS
Inter have invested €3.5 million in Yanis Massolin, completing a permanent transfer deal with the player, who has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract set to expire on 30 June 2030. He is a versatile midfielder who started out as a second striker but, by dropping back a few metres, has found his ideal position: a natural wide midfielder, he can also play in other roles in the midfield when needed, acting as a playmaker or pushing forward into the attacking third. A physically strong midfielder, he is good in the air thanks to his 190 cm height, and due to his characteristics and nationality, he has often been compared to Adrien Rabiot. His move to Italy has helped him improve both tactically and physically; Massolin has increased his muscle mass, becoming more robust and ready for tackles.